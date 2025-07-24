Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $297.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.41 and its 200 day moving average is $290.44.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

