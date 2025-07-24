Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.