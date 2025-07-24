Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:DELL opened at $127.21 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

