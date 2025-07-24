Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 57 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $9,209,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 44,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $224.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.74. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.53.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

