Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $165.99 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.