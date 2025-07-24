Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $237.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average is $237.54. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

