Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 257 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 195,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 653.2% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

