Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Graco by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.