Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $372,450,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 614.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,348 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,253,000 after acquiring an additional 295,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,208,340 shares of company stock valued at $439,997,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of COIN stock opened at $397.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $254.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

