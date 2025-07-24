Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.64.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $269.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.47 and its 200-day moving average is $282.21. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

