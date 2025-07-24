Choreo LLC Sells 35,325 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,325 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after buying an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 1,172,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

