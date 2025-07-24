Choreo LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

