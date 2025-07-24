Choreo LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3%

MMC opened at $209.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

