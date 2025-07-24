Choreo LLC Sells 12,555 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 124.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 130.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 66.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

