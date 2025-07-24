Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

