Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5%

PAYX stock opened at $145.24 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.07 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

