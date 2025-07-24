Choreo LLC Purchases 239 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $544.00 price objective (up from $354.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.88.

Shares of GEV opened at $630.08 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $633.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.41. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

