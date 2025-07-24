Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,320,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,612,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,915,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Stock Up 1.8%

HPQ stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

