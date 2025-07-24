Choreo LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,572.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. CJS Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.