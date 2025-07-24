Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.67.

NVS stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

