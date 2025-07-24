Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $304.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

