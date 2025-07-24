Choreo LLC Buys 6,730 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,060,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $598,390,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after acquiring an additional 916,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

