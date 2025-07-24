Choreo LLC Buys 452 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 210,656.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,718,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Markel Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,834,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.0%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MKL opened at $2,022.40 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,956.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,873.27.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.