Choreo LLC Buys 3,170 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Snap-On by 80.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Snap-On by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Snap-On by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $330.26 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.56 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

