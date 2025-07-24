Choreo LLC Acquires 811 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.93.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $461.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of -668.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.30. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

