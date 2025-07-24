Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 681,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after buying an additional 97,545 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

