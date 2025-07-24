Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 338.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $100.60 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.