Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,003 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of PPL worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 250,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 45.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.