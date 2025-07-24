Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 101,618 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 477,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526,819 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $64.34 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

