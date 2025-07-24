Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,565 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $35,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

