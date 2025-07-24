Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 700,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,640,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 840.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE HESM opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.89% and a net margin of 16.43%. Hess Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.7098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.