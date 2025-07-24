Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,508 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.