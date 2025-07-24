2,824 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $209,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

