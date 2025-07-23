W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

