Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 185.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth $53,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 761.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average of $137.67. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 392,388 shares in the company, valued at $63,551,160.48. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total transaction of $79,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,479.80. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

