Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,674 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,700. This trade represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.