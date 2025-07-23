Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,710 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after buying an additional 1,081,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after buying an additional 556,700 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

