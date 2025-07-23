Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,092 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.