Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

STERIS Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of STE stock opened at $223.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

