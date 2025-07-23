Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,026 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,503,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.18 and a 12-month high of $252.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

