Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 233.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

