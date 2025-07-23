Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Melius assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.16.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

