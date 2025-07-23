Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

