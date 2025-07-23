Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

