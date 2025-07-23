Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $502.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $504.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

