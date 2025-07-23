Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,779 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JDH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of META stock opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $686.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.