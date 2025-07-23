Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 113,491 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 160.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,491 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,753,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,660,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,110,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8%

DFAR opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.