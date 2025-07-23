Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Newmont by 773.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Newmont Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

