Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,436 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,381,000 after buying an additional 3,429,353 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,578,000 after buying an additional 3,182,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

