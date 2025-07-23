Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

